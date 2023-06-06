WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three new “Little Free Libraries” have popped up in Lackawanna County thanks to one local organization.

A newly accessible resource for reading came to West Scranton Monday.

With support from the Net Credit Union, Scranton Tomorrow, NeighborWorks of NEPA, and United Neighborhoods Centers of NEPA are unveiling three new Little Free Libraries in Lackawanna County.

“It makes it really accessible for people. So you know if you’re not able to head downtown to the library or your local branch hopefully you’re able to find one of these in your neighborhood,” said Todd Pousley, Community Revitalization Manager for NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The installations are part of the Scranton City Pride Project and Pousley is excited for Scranton residents.

“You take a book take whatever you want. You can leave books for other people as well, so it’s just a really great community-driven way of making sure that people of all ages can get books in their neighborhood,” Pousley explained.

The boxes were painted with the help of West Scranton High School Students.

“I was just in art class and mr nat was like hey do you wanna help paint it? And I was like sure and he gave me the paintbrush and the paint and I just went at it,” said West Scranton High School Student Rebecca Tumavitch.

Tumavitch was happy to hear that a little free library was coming to her neighborhood.

“I think these are great, like I’ve had friends and family set them up help other people and when I learned that they were doing them I was like wow,” Tumavitch stated.

The free little library features everything from classic favorites like “Harry Potter” to more contemporary reads like “The Hate You Give.”

The project partnered with the Albright Memorial Library to ensure that there was a wide range of books for people of different reading levels, ages, and backgrounds.

“It’s equitable access to information so that no matter who you are, no matter what your resources are you can have access to information,” said Scott Thomas, C.E.O. of the Scranton Public Library.

Thomas says the library is also working to make sure that these exchange boxes stay stacked with books.

Eyewitness News is proud to recognize programs that put children first as part of our NEPA’s Children First initiative.