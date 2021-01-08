Three more arrests made in December attempted homicide investigation in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More arrests have been made surrounding an attempted homicide on December 29 on Wheeler Avenue in Scranton. Nathaniel Mungin Jr. and Nathaniel Mungin Sr. were both previously arrested after Mungin Sr. allegedly fired multiple shots during an altercation, striking a man and a woman multiple times.

Police have arrested Dychan Roberson, Dasean Roberson, Tawana Mintz and Tony Lang for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Dychan Roberson is the mother of one of the shooting victims, Dasean Roberson, and she is being charged after surveillance footage captured her removing a handgun from the scene.

In the footage, police say Dychan Roberson can be seen walking over to her son Dasean Roberson after he had been shot. She removed what appeared to be a handgun.

Court records reveal she then can be heard saying “pop the trunk” on the footage to Tony Lang. Dychan Roberson then put the handgun in the trunk of a Nissan Altima. Investigators ordered a search of her vehicle where the recovered the brown handgun that had blood on it. Tony Lang denied knowing who the shooter was and provided false information to police.

Dychan Roberson has been charged with intent to hinder apprehension by concealing evidence and providing false information.

Dasean Roberson, one of the shooting victims, is being charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment after police say he wielded a handgun at a juvenile, Toni Mintz, during the altercation with Dynesha Roberson, which was observed on the footage from the Ring camera at the scene.

Tawana Mintz is facing charges after police say she attempted to hide the weapon her husband, Nathan Mungin Sr. used during the shooting. The arrest report states Mintz removed the weapon from the scene and gave false information to police about the weapon and shooter. Mintz is being charged with hindering apprehension by concealing evidence and providing false information.

Tony Lang is being charged with providing false information after telling investigators that he and Dychan Roberson were inside of their apartment during the time of the shooting.