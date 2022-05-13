BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A resident of Bloomsburg is facing charges after police say he assaulted a three-month-old.

Bloomsburg police were called to the 730 block of Catherine Street on Monday just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. Police say the child was getting his diaper changed when he became non-responsive.

The child was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. Upon further investigation, it was found that the child suffered “abusive head trauma.”

State police have charged 31-year-old Christopher Linday Jr. with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Lindsay Jr. was committed to Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight cash bail.

The three-month-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition as the investigation continues.