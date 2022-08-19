EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Three New York men have been sentenced to prison for a scheme to fraudulently obtain around 892 iPhones from Sprint.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said that 32-year-old, Ian Kieth Thompson, of New York, New York was sentenced to 2 years in jail to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. Distinct Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Chief Judge Brann also ordered Thompson to pay $339,804 in restitution to Sprint.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Thompson and his codefendants, Horace Henry, 44, Andrew Craig Herdman, 35, and George Bobb, 38, all New York residents, devised a scheme to defraud Sprint.

As part of the scheme, the men falsely entered into cell phone service contracts using the personal information of 264 real people, without their consent, says the release.

In doing so, they caused the shipment of around 892 iPhones to Centre, Northumberland, Montour, and Mifflin Counties in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to officials, during the scheme, Thompson and the codefendants used tracking numbers to determine when packages containing iPhones were scheduled for delivery.

Then they traveled from New York to the individual victim’s residences and retrieved the packages at the delivery locations or directly from the delivery person using fake I.D.’s with the personal identification of the victim and photos of the conspirators, say investigators.

Thompson’s codefendants received the following sentences:

Horace Henry was sentenced on February 28, 2022, to 12 years imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $705,803 restitution to Sprint after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identify theft.

Andrew Craig Herdsman – sentenced on August 19, 2021, to 3 years imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $511,573 restitution to Sprint after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identify theft.

George Bobb – sentenced on July 27, 2021, to 2 years and 9 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and $339,804 restitution to Sprint after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Sprint stated they lost over a total of $750K due to the scheme.