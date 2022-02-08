Three men plead guilty, one for the murder of a man in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men plead guilty for what police say was a burglary turned shooting incident over a Hennessy bottle in Monore County that left one man dead in July 2019.

According to Monore County District Attorney Office, the incident occurred on July 2019 in Pocono Country Place when Matthew Santana and two others were approached by Davaun ‘Snupe’ Ewin, Shyheem ‘Shy’ Mitchell, and Nasiem ‘Nas’ Mayo who investigators say are members of the street gang known as the Bloods.

Investigators state the suspects accused the group of bullying a 15-year-old boy, earlier in the night, causing them to aggressively threaten the three, making them know they had guns at their waist. The incident ended with Mayo grabbing a bottle of Hennessey from the group and claiming it as his own.

Police say Santana and the two men grew angry and felt they were “punked” by the suspects. According to the release, Sanatana drove along with the two men to the suspect’s residence on Winter Drive to confront them. The suspects became aware of Sanatana’s car driving around their residence, causing Ewin to step outside, hide behind a tree with two guns in his hand, as stated in the release.

According to investigators, Sanatana parked the car in front of the house while Ewin was only a few feet away aiming a .357 Glock to the driver’s side window. Ewin got the go-ahead from Mayo and Mitchell to shoot at the vehicle firing a bullet that hit Santana in the neck killing him instantly.

Mitchell and Mayo each plead guilty to robbery, and a felony for the taking of the Hennessey by threat of force and conspiracy to commit voluntary manslaughter. Ewin plead guilty to robbery of the Hennessey and as the actual shooter, he also plead guilty to third-degree murder.

Mitchell faces 5 to 15 years, Mayo faces 6 to 15 years and Ewin faces 10 to 40 years in prison.