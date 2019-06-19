Three men face charges in cold case home invasion

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Three men are facing charges nearly five years after a violent home invasion in Hazleton.

Xavier Miranda and Juan Rosario are in custody, accused of forcing a man into a home at gunpoint on Fulton Court in July 2014.

The victim’s hands were tied, and he was then robbed and badly beaten.

Xavier Miranda was arrested on Tuesday is being held on 1,000,000 dollars bail. Juan Rosario was already behind bars on other charges.

A third man, Visnedy Martinez is still wanted on charges related to the incident.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts should call Hazleton Police.





