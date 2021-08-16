Three management members of Children and Youth Services placed on administrative leave

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New information for an ongoing investigation into Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

The I-team has confirmed that three management level CYS employees have been placed on administrative leave without pay.

This is a result of an ongoing internal review being done by a law firm hired by the county. In July, Joanne Van Saun, the former director of CYS, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and obstruction.

She was charged for allegedly ordering employees to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect received from the statewide childline system in May 2017

The acting county manager, Romilda Crocamo, tells Eyewitness News she cannot comment because it is a personnel matter.