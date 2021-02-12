Three Kansas City-area men charged for roles in Capitol riot

Three Kansas City-area suspects are now charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Seen in a federal complaint, the suspects circled left to right are: Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon and William Chrestman.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Three men from the Kansas City metro area are federally charged for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

The FBI says two of the suspects, William Norman Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehne, are both from Olathe, Kansas. The third, Louis Enrique Colon, is from Blue Springs, Missouri.

The FBI said all three were arrested without incident.

Investigators say video and photos show Chrestman and the Konolds among a large group of nationalists known as the “Proud Boys,” who investigators identify as a group that rallied attendance for the “Stop the Steal” rally.

The three were among the first people to overpower U.S. Capitol police officers, crashing through metal barricades and advancing toward the Capitol. Officers attempted to form a line closer to the building, when the affidavit says that Chrestman yelled: “You shoot and I’ll take your f****** a** out.”

As the crowd continued to advance, investigators say they heard Chrestman on video shout, “Do you want your house back?” to which the crowd replied, “Yes!” Chrestman then shouted back: “Take it!”

He and the Konolds are accused of dismantling metal barriers before entering the Capitol.

As they continued to move into the Capitol, the Konolds, Chrestman, Kuehne and Colon were seen attempting to prevent large metal doors from closing as officers attempted to secure the area. The Konolds stopped a door with their hands, investigators say Chrestman used a wooden axe or club to stop another. Colon and Kuehne blocked one door path with a podium, and another with a chair.

Photos from criminal complaint and arrest warrant.

Investigators say they pinpointed these suspects due to consistent video and photos that showed them wearing orange clothing, or orange tape on their hats or helmets.

Investigators also honed in on Felicia Konold’s social media statements on Snapchat and Twitter. In one Snap, investigators say she stated in part:

“Dude, I can’t even put into words. I never could have imagined that much of an influence on the events that unfolded today.”

“Dude, people were willing to follow. You ******* lead, and everyone had my back, dude, everyone, ******* wall, legit, in the air, up against the fence, three lines of police, fence, me, not even on the ground, my feet weren’t even on the ground, all my boys, behind me, holding me up in the air, pushing back.”

In another Snap, she said she was recruited into the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys, even though she’s not from Kansas City. Court documents say she lives in the Tucson, Arizona area.

She also revealed a two-sided challenge coin with markings that investigators say belong to the Kansas City Proud Boys.

Chrestman, 47, faces conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kuehne, 47, was arrested on civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Colon, 44, faces civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.