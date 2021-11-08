Three injured, including pedestrian in Pottsville chain reaction crash

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people were injured after a man crashed his car into three parked vehicles and struck a pedestrian, according to the Pottsville Bureau of Police.

Witnesses reported to police that the driver, identified as 20-year-old David Viars of Pottsville, was speeding on West Market Street around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car.

Police say the parked car that Viars hit, struck a pedestrian as well as another parked car, pushing it into a third vehicle.

The pedestrian was treated on scene and taken to the hospital for further care.

The two passengers of Viars’ car were also injured and were taken to a hospital for treatment, Pottsville police stated in their release.

Eyewitness News has not been told if any charges have been filed.

