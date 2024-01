PALO ALTO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is destroyed and three people have been injured in a Schuylkill County house fire.

Firefighters are currently battling a fire at a home on West Savory Street in Palo Alto since 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials tell 28/22 News two people were flown to the hospital and one firefighter has been injured.

Information is limited at this time. This is a developing story, we will update you with the latest as it is released.