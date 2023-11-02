POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A standoff lasting more than three hours on Thursday morning in Schuylkill County ended in an arrest.

According to a Deputy U.S. Marshal, they arrived on North 9th Street in Pottsville around 8:00 a.m. to serve a parole violation for 38-year-old Jesse Webb.

Police say Webb became uncooperative and locked himself in his home.

Pennslyvania State Police, Pottsville Police Department, and a State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived to assist.

After communicating with authorities through another person in the home, Webb turned himself in. There were no hostages, or weapons involved.

Webb was out on parole for narcotics-related charges.