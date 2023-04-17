EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people from Clark Summit have died after a two-car crash on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a two-car crash on Interstate 76 on Saturday around 1:40 a.m.

Police say a car, driven by Victor Spizzirri, 31, swerved across lanes and struck a second vehicle that had four people inside. Spizzirri’s car spun and overturned multiple times after impact and the second vehicle hit a bridge pillar.

The four people inside the second car were pronounced dead on the scene. They were identified as:

Tucker Schimelfenig, 25, of Clarks Summit

Christian Schimelfenig, 25, of Clarks Summit

Michael Comerford, 24, of Clarks Summit

Jean Santana, 31, of Philadelphia

Spizzirri was transported to Temple University Hospital for moderate injuries and he was arrested for homicide by vehicle after allegedly displaying signs of driving under the influence.