KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Efforts are underway in Luzerne County to help animals caught in the chaos of Russian violence in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of pets in Ukraine are left abandoned in the war zone. As animal welfare groups work tirelessly to provide relief, a small business in Kingston has all paws on deck to help raise money.

Pampered pooches paraded into Three Dog Bakery in Kingston on Thursday, sniffing for a treat. And some even posed with their humans for photos, Owner Kathy Berger couldn’t help but think about what other pets are going through in Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking, it truly is because we do think about how it’s all a happy moment here. Dogs come running in the door, their tails are wagging, and it’s really hard to see the suffering of the people and the animals,” said Berger.

Yellow and blue lights illuminate the shop’s storefront on Wyoming Avenue. This ‘pack’ of animal lovers is standing with Ukraine and taking action to help their furry friends survive the war.

“We were watching on the news seeing all of the terrible things that are going on and just thinking, how awful for these animals and what they’re going through. Just thought we had to do something and try and help,” Berger explained.

Berger is selling special t-shirts and donating all of the proceeds to the animal welfare institute. This non-profit works directly with verified groups helping to provide food, shelter, and medical care for animals impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

“I know in my lifetime, I’ve never seen anything like this so I’m truly touched by what I see and I just feel it’s important that we all take care of each other,” said Berger.

T-shirt orders can be made online or by scanning a q-r code at the shop.

The Easter Bunny will be stopping by Three Dog Bakery on Sunday to take photos with pets and their owners from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.