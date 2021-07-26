Three displaced after house fire in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Lackawanna County. The fire broke out on Lunny Court in Carbondale around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The building is heavily damaged by the flames, and a pet cat died in the fire. It took crews about half an hour to put the fire out.

“Our guys and our guys from the surrounding communities did a fantastic job here and a lot of credit given to these guys coming out on a summer night, a beautiful night like tonight, and guys taking the time to come out and help us out, we really appreciate it and our community is very grateful for these guys coming out and helping us out,” said Steve Wright, Carbondale Fire Department.

The displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross. A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.