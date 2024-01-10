OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are being charged after an alleged car scheme left several customers without the vehicle’s paperwork.

According to PSP Vehicle Fraud Unit over 20 customers filed complaints against Triple M Auto and 365 Auto LLC, located on North Main Street in Old Forge, after they purchased vehicles but couldn’t get the titles or registration.

Police say Kevin Lewis, 33, of West Pittston owned 365 Auto LLC., a title transfer business, while 30-year-old Andrew Montgomery of Dunmore managed the office.

Law enforcement says Ciera Harris, 31, of Dunmore was the owner and was responsible for the vehicle sales at Triple M Auto located next door.

Investigators say they found the title and registration for one of the victims in the office at 365 Auto LLC., which should’ve been mailed to PennDOT within 20 days of the vehicle purchase

Officers charged Andrew Montgomery, 30, of Dunmore, and Kevin Lewis, 33, of West Pittston with several felony counts of theft and related offenses after one victim police positively identified the men.

Harris is being charged with several counts of investigation/records, engaging in unprofessional conduct/incompetency, and other related summary offenses regarding vehicle purchases.