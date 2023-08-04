MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been charged after shots were fired in Monroe County.

On July 3, police say they were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Circle in Middle Smithfield Township for a reported 22-year-old gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officials said the victim had a gunshot wound to the leg, along with other bullet holes found in the home of the victim.

Court documents stated that 18-year-old Rodrigue Laraque Jr. asked a female who had a prior relationship with the victim to schedule a meet-up with the victim.

The female set up a time to hang out with the victim; however, 18-year-old DeAngelo Aziz Pressley, 23-year-old Sara Ann Mills, and Laraque Jr. arrived at the victim’s residence and shot at the meet-up spot from the car.

The affidavit states Mills, who was the driver of the vehicle, was told to turn around so they can gather a “clip” from the scene.

As Pressley, Mills, and Laraque Jr. returned to the house, they noticed the victim outside the residence and once again opened fire striking the victim in the leg, as stated by police.

Mills has been charged with three counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of reckless endangerment of another person as well as several related charges. She was denied bail and a preliminary hearing was set for August 9.

Laraque Jr. has been charged with three counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of discharge of a firearm along with several other related charges.

On July 22, Pressley was arrested in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Pressley has been charged with three counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury. He was denied bail and a preliminary hearing was set for August 9.