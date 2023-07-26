MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men have been arrested after they allegedly broke into a Pennsylvania State Police-Montoursville impound lot to recover drugs.

According to state police on July 22, troopers pulled over a Ford F-150 owned by 34-year-old Lance P. Gingery, who was the passenger in the vehicle.

Troopers say during the traffic stop, a police K9, trained to detect odors of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines, alerted officers to drugs in the truck, and it was taken to the PSP-Montoursville impound lot.

Court documents say on July 25 at 7:00 a.m. state police were notified that someone had broken into the PSP-Montoursville impound lot overnight.

Upon arriving troopers say they noticed a hole had been cut into the fence and surveillance shows a person getting into the bed of the truck and accessing the cabin through the rear sliding window that was impounded during the traffic stop.

State police said they learned the car had already been searched earlier that morning and troopers recovered:

crack cocaine

methamphetamine

heroin

marijuana

buprenorphine

a digital scale

along with various items of drug paraphernalia

State Troopers say on July 25 the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (LCNEU) conducted a traffic stop at the Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department in Warrensville and Gingery and another passenger were detained as PSP were contacted.

According to the police affidavit, the passenger agreed to be interviewed at the PSP-Montoursville barracks where they told troopers they had picked up Gingery in Williamsport shortly before being stopped by police, and while in the vehicle Gingery said: “We broke into the barracks.”

As the affidavit reads, the passenger told troopers they questioned Gingery further but he changed the subject.

According to law enforcement, state police then interviewed 47-year-old John Martin Easton Jr. who admitted to helping Gingery break into the state police impound lot along with 43-year-old Richard Hunley.

PSP said Easton admitted to being with Hunley and Gingery at a campground in the Hughesville area the night before the break-in at the barracks. Troopers say Easton told them as they were getting ready to leave Gingery and Hunley wanted Easton to drive them to Montoursville with the intention of breaking into the state police impound lot to recover items from Gingery’s truck, which he did.

Hunley, Easton, and Gingery have all been charged with burglary, tampering with evidence, conspiracy charges, criminal mischief, and several other felony-related charges.