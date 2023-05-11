COOPER TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say at least four people stole three cars from a car dealership in Montour County.

According to state police, at least four people stole a 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, and a 2023 Ram 1500 TRX between 4:45 and 5:05 a.m. Thursday morning.

Troopers said the cars were stolen from Kaiser Brothers CDJR Dealership of Danville.

Investigators said at least four suspects arrived at the dealership around 4:45 a.m. in a dark SUV. The four people involved then forced their way into a secured building and removed the three cars from the scene.

The thieves attempted to steal two other cars but failed according to a state police release.

State police said the suspects then fled the dealership on Route 11 towards Danville.

Pennsylvania State Police ask anyone with surveillance in that area to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.