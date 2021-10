CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash in Carbondale left three vehicles damaged, according to police.

Carbondale police tell us the accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Police say a sedan hit a truck and a van before striking a utility pole.

Police are saying they believe the driver of the sedan fell asleep behind the wheel. There were no injuries reported.