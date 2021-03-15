Three arrests made in Carbon County drug raid

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Carbon County tell Eyewitness News, three have been taken into custody after a drug raid at a home on East Bertsch Street in Lansford.
The raid took place at 10 a.m. Monday. Police say two women and one man have been charged with possession of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia, additionally one of the women will be charged with intent to deliver.
Other charges may arise pending the investigation, police say. Two children were put into custody of family after being found in the home during the raid.
Investigation into the property started due to multiple overdoses outside of the property within the last week. Charges will be formally filed on Thursday.
