Three arrested in Hanover Township after search warrant uncovers 2,000 packets of fentanyl

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in Hanover Township, resulting in several drug related charges for three individuals.

According to a press release, two males and one female were arrested after police and the drug task force showed up to a residence at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

With help from K-9 Rok, officers say they located 2,000 packets of fentanyl, 111 vials of cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, a firearm and over $5,500.

40-year-old Jesse Edwards, 38-year-old Daniel Edwards and 27-year-old Casey Wilcox were arrested with bail set at $250,000 cash for all three individuals, the release says.

Jesse was charged with person not to possess a firearm, possession with the intent to deliver controlled substance, fentanyl and cocaine and other drug charges.

Daniel and Wilcox are both facing the same charges of possession with the intent to deliver controlled substance, fentanyl and cocaine and other drug charges.