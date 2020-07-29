Three arrested after weekend home invasion in Enfield, Guthrie incident

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested after a home invasion in Enfield the morning of July 25 that ended in the suspects being treated at Robert Packer Hospital.

At approximately 7:21 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca responded to a report of a home invasion on Rumsey Hill Road in the town of Enfield.

State Police say that two men, Mark Ward and Frisco Meeks, allegedly broke into a home and were shot by the homeowner

Ward and Meeks fled the home and were allegedly transported by Jamie Coleman to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania for treatment.

Robert Packer was briefly placed on lock down for a few hours on July 25.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and the Guthrie Sayre clinic were placed in lockdown for a few hours this morning due to a reported shooting within the community. Guthrie does not have specific details about the location or nature of the reported shooting, nor those involved. After receiving guidance from law enforcement, the lockdown was lifted around 8:30 a.m. Kristin Butler

Director, Marketing and Communications

Coleman, 38 of Trumansburg, was arrested on July 25, 2020 and charged with the felony of Burglary in the first degree. She was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 property bond.

Ward, 50 of Covert was treated at Robert Packer Hospital then transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Once released on July 27, 2020, he was arrested and charged with the felony of Burglary in the first degree. Ward was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on no bail.

Meeks, 32 of Ithaca, was treated at Robert Packer Hospital and extradited from Pennsylvania. He was subsequently arrested on July 29, 2020, and charged with the felony of Burglary in the first degree. Meeks was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on no bail.