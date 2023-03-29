(WBRE/WYOU)— Weather moving through our area has caused power outages for thousands of people around our viewing area Wednesday night.

Between PPL, UGI, Pennelec, Met-ED, and Claverack, thousands are without power as windy and rainy weather moves through Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

Click the hyperlinks above to see affected areas.

There are no official repair times for all power outages, but most outages are expected to be repaired by early Thursday morning.

911 call centers across our area tell us they have been receiving several calls regarding trees in the roadway and downed wires as the cold front moves through our area. First responders have been working hard on clearing the roadways as they receive these calls.