EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people are without power as strong storms move through northeast and central Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

Between PPL, UGI, Pennelec, Met-ED, and Claverack, over 30,000 people are without power as strong storms move through Pennsylvania.

Schuylkill County, specifically the Minersville area, has over 6,000 customers without power as of 4:30 p.m.

