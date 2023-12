EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Snowy weather across Northeastern Pennsylvania is causing power outages Monday morning.

PPL said more than five thousand customers were without electricity on Monday. Most outages are in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties as of 8:30 a.m.

PPL estimates some of those outages won’t be repaired until the afternoon. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.