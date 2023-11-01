WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters flooded the streets of West Pittston Tuesday night for the borough’s first-ever Halloweentown celebration.

Several roads were shut down in order to accommodate the crowds. West Pittston, which is known for elaborate decorations on Halloween, decided to make it official this year.

Food trucks were brought in on Delaware Avenue and at one point, fireworks could be seen going off in the distance through the fog-ridden streets lined with light displays.

While there is no official number of how many people attended, Chief Mike Turner of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department tells 28/22 News that one resident near Wyoming and Delaware avenues reported giving out just under 3,100 bags of candy. Turner says there was a great turnout, with no issues being reported.

Now that the trial run is over, organizers are discussing what changes could be made for next year to make the event even better.

For more information, follow West Pittston Halloweentown on Facebook.

