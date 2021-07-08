Thousands of Bradford County residents still without power

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – More than 3,000 Penelec customers in Bradford County are without power on Thursday after powerful storms moved across the region on Wednesday night.

According to Penelec, more than 16 percent of their Bradford County customers are affected, while some townships and boroughs have between 40-100 percent of customers without power.

The largest outage is in Towanda Borough where more than 700 customers, about 47 percent, are without power. More than 90 percent of customers in Burlington Township, Herrick Township, New Albany Borough, Orwell Township, Rome Borough, and Rome Township are without power.

According to Penelec, power is not expected to be restored until 11 p.m. on Thursday.