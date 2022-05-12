BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man from Benton Township lost over $3,000 in a PayPal scam.

According to troopers, the scam happened between March and November of 2020. Troopers say the suspects are unknown to them, but they used the 61-year-old man’s personal information to open a PayPal account.

The suspects racked up a total of $3,031.00 in debt, according to officials. The victim was only made aware of the charges when the credit company filed for lack of payment and his personal bank notified him.

The victim reported the theft to the state police. They are investigating, but say they have no suspects at this time.