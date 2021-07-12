Thousands lose power as storms sweep through central Pennsylvania

WOOLRICH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Strong thunderstorms and damaging winds rolled through north-eastern and central Pennsylvania.

Some of the worst damage was seen in Clinton County.

Crews worked well into the night cleaning up in wool-rich. Where trees fell onto power lines, knocking out power for thousands of residents.

Chainsaws were put to work along Park Avenue. The road was closed for hours as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Greg Coleman, Captain with the Woolrich Volunteer Fire Department tells Eyewitness News that, while the damage was limited, the broken lines serve many surrounding communities.

“We’ve had a tree come down that hit the high tension lines, which snapped five standards down and we had to have the tree removed. Yeah, it’s spread out from here and Pine Creek Township to the Woolrich area all the way to Haneyville, which is Gallagher Township, probably 2,000 people.”

There are still many residents without power in the area Monday morning.

High water was also reported in nearby Jersey Shore as debris-covered several storm drains.

Damaged trees and broken power lines were also reported in the lock haven area.

This active pattern will continue and the threat for more showers and storms exists for today.