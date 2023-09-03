STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With this weekend considered to be summer’s last hurrah, a festival in Monroe County helped end the season with a bang.

Thousands of people came out to eat, dance, and shop. The streets around Monroe County Courthouse Square were packed saturday with thousands of people for Stroudfest.

In this large crowd, a woman who came all the way from Philadelphia with her sister.

“So we had to come up here and see for ourselves and it did not disappoint. We are going around from table to table we even saw corn on a stick that my sister said we have to get before we leave,” said Temika Lane of Philadelphia.

The unique variety of vendors here is what draws people back year after year from near and far.

“It’s good, good lot of food, lot of people around, a lot of dogs, so it’s it’s been interesting. I would come back here,” Neel Shah of New York City said.

State Representative Tarah Probst was also on hand. As a northeastern Pennsylvania native, she says she’s been coming to Stroudfest since it started.

“My favorite part of Stroudfest is undeniably how everybody just gets along. You see people you haven’t seen in a long time to get to say hello. Give hugs you see all the neat shops and everything if they have to offer,” said Representative Probst.

The fun continues next weekend in Monroe County when Courthouse Square welcomes the third annual Pocono Irish American Club’s Irish American Festival.