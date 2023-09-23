BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Opening day comes rain or shine at the Bloomsburg Fair.

We know which one the fairgrounds got on Saturday, as thousands.

Hit the midway for a variety of foods, attractions, and entertainment.

Even though the opening day weather was not nearly as nice as it was for Friday’s soft opening, it did not stop a crowd from coming out.

That’s what brought the masses out Saturday to the Bloomsburg Fair. Not even wet weather could stop thousands of people who came to sample plenty of delicious eats and unusual items, too.

For the past 10 years, the vendor “Taste Our Balls” has been frying up all kinds of meats and sweet treats all in the shape of a ball.

“It’s just great. We always say it feels like you’re coming back home you know. I grew up coming here and now you can actually work it and spend all of the time here and enjoying it and stuff so it’s really cool,” said Loretta Nutaitis the owner of Taste Our Balls.

One thing you don’t see a lot of on the midway is soup. A vendor who makes hers from scratch says a day like this is great for business.

“Yes, more than I expected. I expected it to be very slow today but it’s full. My husband just came in an hour ago and said the parking lot is full,” said Denice Hess the owner of Mccormick’s Homemade Soup.

Despite the rainy weather, the crowd has not slowed down. Everyone 28/22 News has spoken to here Saturday says what brings them back year after year is the food.

“The food. Denny and Pearls Pizza and Fried Oreos,” says Natalie Good from Bloomsburg

“It’s very good coming to the Bloomsburg fair every year,” added Noah Dasilva from Dallas.

“What’s been your favorite thing that you’ve tried so far?” asked 28/22 News Reporter Iyee.

“Probably the chocolate-covered banana,” answered Dasilva.

One kid says while the food is good, it’s something else that keeps him coming back.

“It’s actually very fun coming here. You get a lot of candy. You can win prizes. The most fun thing here I think is probably the prizes,” explained Victor Dasilva.

According to the Bloomsburg Fair Association, Friday’s soft opening fairground attendance was 37,566.

While we are still waiting for Saturday’s numbers, organizers have to be happy with the turnout despite the wet weather.