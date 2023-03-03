EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)—

And country music fans receive a highly anticipated album from one of the genre’s top stars.

“I thought you should know” that Morgan Wallen dropped his third studio album today,

and the plot thickens in the divorce of Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini.

He “Wrote the Book” and a new album to go along with it. Country superstar Morgan Wallen released his 36-song album titled “One Thing At A Time” this new album has big “boots” to fill after his previous album “Dangerous: The Double Album” broke some all-time chart records.

Wallen has three songs on the album that feature Eric Church, Hardy, and Ernest.

Wallen co-wrote 14 of the 36 tracks and the album is available on all music platforms today, and the divorce drama continues for singers Kelsea Ballerini and ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Morgan Evans is sharing more of his perspective on his divorce from his ex-wife in a new docu-series about his single “Over For You.”

In August, Ballerini announced the couple was splitting after nearly five years of marriage.

Shortly after Evans stunned the world with his single “Over For You” the new mini-documentary is made up of five episodes that are about 10 minutes long, titled “The Return,” “The Reset,” “The Reunion,” “The Release” and “The Refresh.”

This however is a deja vu moment for fans as Evans is taking notes from his ex-wife.

Ballerini released her own film, titled “Rolling up the Welcome Mat,” on valentine’s day.

Evans’ five-part series is available to stream on his youtube channel.

We all know her name ever since her Disney days, Selena Gomez has stayed on top for pop-culture consumers.

And now the pop star has announced she’s taking a break from social media. This break comes after an alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.

It all started after Selena posted last week, showing off her eyebrows that she said she accidentally laminated too much.

Kylie and Hailey then shared pictures of each other’s eyebrows poking fun at Selena’s post, however, Kylie “clapped back” on her social media denying making fun of the singer and this whole thing was silly, but that was only the beginning.

Overnight both kylie and Hailey lost over 1 million followers, while Selena gained over 10 million in just 24 hours.

Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber is also the topic of discussion as he canceled the remaining dates of his justice world tour.

Now with 381 million followers, Selena Gomez has officially become the most-followed woman on Instagram.