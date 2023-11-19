WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making sure those in need have a meal this Thanksgiving is the mission of the largest holiday food giveaway in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) and Weinberg Food Bank held their 44th Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Distribution Sunday outside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hundreds of families received a turkey and all of the fixings for a feast.

“We haven’t had this type of system in three-plus years, so seeing the families come through knowing that they’re able to get a full Thanksgiving meal, just the appreciation that is shown, my staff appreciates it, the volunteers appreciate it, it’s just a wonderful opportunity for everyone to see how this process works,” Executive Director of the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank Jennifer Warabak.

The two-day handout wrapped up at 6:00 p.m. and it’s the first in-person distribution held since 2019 before the COVID pandemic.

Warabak told 28/22 News about 6,400 families got food through the distribution event.