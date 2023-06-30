WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — Country music artist Thomas Rhett will be signing pre-purchased bottles of Dos Primos Tequila at Fine Wine and Spirits in Wilkes-Barre.

Thomas Rhett will be at the liquor store Friday, July 7 at noon. A bottle must be purchased to meet Thomas Rhett, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

There will be a limit of two bottles signed per person and he will not be signing any other material brought to the store.

Thomas Rhett is a country music artist who signed a record deal with BIG Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co. and since has:

dubbed “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music” by Variety magazine

has 20 multi-platinum and gold-certified No. 1 hits

15 billion streams

eight ACM Awards

20 chart-topping hits in less than 10 years

two CMA Awards

and more

Thomas Rhett is currently on his Home Team 23 Tour and will be performing at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre later that night. For more information on tickets, you can go to Thomas Rhett’s website.