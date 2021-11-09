‘This will not be swept under the rug’: Tamaqua Area School Board president speaks on ‘hazing incident’

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An official with the Tamaqua Area School District told Eyewitness News that last week’s incident that sparked a police investigation into the school’s football team was an act of “hazing”.

Larry Wittig, Tamaqua Area School Board President, commented Tuesday on the “incident” that stopped Friday night’s football game last week.

Monday afternoon, the school board released a statement detailing that they are looking into the incident and police are involved. Concerned parents say they are being left in the dark and are looking for answers.

Wittig told Eyewitness News on Tuesday afternoon that this is being called a “hazing incident” and they are still working to determine exactly what happened.

The event happened around 6:30 Thursday evening and parents, school administration and Tamaqua police met later that night, Wittig said. He also says the football coaches were unaware of what happened.

“We will work to pursue this until the end”… “This will not be swept under the rug.” Larry Wittig, Tamaqua Area School Board President

The board will meet tonight (Tuesday) at 7:00 p.m. Eyewitness News’ Caroline Foreback will have more on this story later tonight.