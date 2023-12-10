(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s legislature returns this week to wrap up its work for the year, but there’s still much to do before the calendar turns to 2024. Among the issues still at hand is the budget, which remains incomplete.

Among those concerned are community colleges whose funding is in the school code bill being held up in the back and forth over school vouchers and tax credits. The money counties rely on for 911 services needs to be reauthorized before it expires in January.

“I have to say this may take the cake as one of the strangest budget years when we look at it,” said State Rep. Elizabeth Fielder. “We have to find a way, ultimately, to get this done/ Our constituents are counting on us.

Fielder pointed out that next year’s budget will soon be on the table even as this year’s remains incomplete.