This Week in Pennsylvania: Oct. 24

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens covers the hot topics in Pa. policy and politics with the help of analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.

In this week’s edition, Owens recaps Biden’s trip to Scranton to pitch his domestic agenda; the passing of a bipartisan criminal justice bill out of the Senate Judiciary Committee; a bill that would require all school districts to publish, online, curriculum it’s teaching students to give parents easy access; and more.

Then, Owens sits down for an interview with State Representative Jared Solomon, a Democrat from Philadelphia and a member of the State Government Committee.

All this and more on Oct. 24’s This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the video player, above!