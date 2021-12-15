This Week in Pennsylvania: Oct. 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens covers the hot topics in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s edition, Owens recaps Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s announcement to run for Pa. governor; Scott Perry’s appearance in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee report; the growing number of Republican lawmakers pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana; and more.

Plus, Owens interviews Judge Maria McLaughlin (D), Pennsylvania Superior Court Justice and a Supreme Court candidate. Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join.

All this and more on Oct. 17’s This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the video player, above!