In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the supreme court upholds the new Redistricting maps and how there is a renewed call to ban smoking from all places except from the 2008 clean indoor air act, such as casinos and private clubs.

He will then talk to Western Pennsylvania State Representative Natalie Mihalek and Wendell Young, the President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union which represents state store workers.

Then, Analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

