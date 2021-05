On part two of This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis is joined by this week’s guest Senator Lisa Baker (R-20), the Judiciary Committee Chair.

They discussed the complications behind the childhood sexual assault bill, and what the implications are behind having to restart the bill’s process.

This and more on part two of this week’s episode.

This Week in Pennsylvania: May 2 Pt. 1

This Week in Pennsylvania: May 2 Pt. 3

This Week in Pennsylvania: May 2 Pt. 4