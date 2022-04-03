(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about the decrease in school audits and a bill that would make a workweek only four days instead of five. He will also talk about how the Pennsylvania Lottery has made tickets available to be purchased online.

He will then speak to the advisor to Governor candidate Jake Corman, Kellyanne Conway.

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

