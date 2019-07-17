This Week in Pennsylvania: June 9th

This Week In Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Week in Pennsylvania with host Matt Heckel,

Fee For PSP Service

More and more people living in communities relying solely on State Police protection; now Governor Wolf wants you to pay for it.

VP Mike Pence Visits PA

Vice President Mike Pence fires up his party at a Republican state dinner, what he’s proud of and why he’s setting his sights on 2020.

Budget Talks

Usually the capital is in a buzz before the final weeks before the budget deadline, but not so much this year.

And much more under this week’s The Roll Call:

  • Education Funding
  • Armed School Guards Bill
  • Anti-Violence Rally
  • Ending Gun Immunity
  • Sen Mastriano Swear-In
  • Sen Pittman Swear-In
  • Restore PA Hearing
  • PA Pride Flags

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos