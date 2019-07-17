This Week in Pennsylvania: June 9th

This Week in Pennsylvania with host Matt Heckel,
Fee For PSP Service
More and more people living in communities relying solely on State Police protection; now Governor Wolf wants you to pay for it.
VP Mike Pence Visits PA
Vice President Mike Pence fires up his party at a Republican state dinner, what he’s proud of and why he’s setting his sights on 2020.
Budget Talks
Usually the capital is in a buzz before the final weeks before the budget deadline, but not so much this year.
And much more under this week’s The Roll Call:
- Education Funding
- Armed School Guards Bill
- Anti-Violence Rally
- Ending Gun Immunity
- Sen Mastriano Swear-In
- Sen Pittman Swear-In
- Restore PA Hearing
- PA Pride Flags