This Week in Pennsylvania with host Dennis Owens.

VP Mike Pence Visits PA

What brings VP Mike Pence to the Commonwealth?

Calls To Censure State Lawmaker

Should a Democratic lawmaker be censured for his confrontations with anti-abortion protestors.

One-On-One with Eugene Depasquale

Eugene Depasquale is here and he’s talking finances and politics.

That and much more under this week’s The Roll Call.