This Week in Pennsylvania with host Dennis Owens.

Marsy’s Law Update

The State Senate passes Marsy’s Law and now the voter’s in November get to decide if a victim’s right amendment should be added to the state constitution.

Veto of Private School Funding Bill

Governor Wolf vetoes a bill that would increate funding to private an religious schools and states what that money should be used for instead.

