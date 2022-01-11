This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 9

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will recap the first Republican debate for the Governor of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania National Guard’s response to help overwhelmed hospitals due to COVID-19, and how the former senior counselor to President Trump is endorsing a candidate for governor.

He will then sit down with Republican Jeff Bartos, running for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Pat Toomey.

He will then be joined by analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.

All this and more on Jan. 9’s This Week in Pennslyvania. Watch all four parts in the video player above!