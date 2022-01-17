This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 16

This Week In Pennsylvania

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how one of the congressional maps was passed by the State House, and how the health department is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Owens will then sit down with Dave White, one of the 15 Republican candidates running for governor.

He will then be joined by analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.

All this and more on Jan. 16’s This Week in Pennslyvania. Watch all four parts in the video player above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories