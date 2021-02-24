This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:
- Gov. Wolf created a task force and is calling for collaboration and ideas for best practices from stakeholders but many are upset that there’s no central registry so people can easily sign up for an appointment. The only option currently available is Your Turn, a vaccine eligibility tool.
- More than half of the state’s deaths have occurred in a nursing home or long-term care facility, yet advocates insist the state hasn’t adequately prioritized them. This week they demanded better protections and more vaccinations for the most vulnerable population.
- Two state representatives are now in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-18. Luzerne County Republican Tarah Toohill has tested positive and went into self-isolation after her husband began feeling sick last week. York County Republican Seth Grove tested positive and went into isolation after feeling COVID-like symptoms.
- Health experts say there’s no reason to believe COVID-19 vaccines are harmful to pregnant women or their babies, but there just isn’t conclusive data because clinical trials don’t include enough pregnant women.
- Money will soon be served to the hospitality industry that’s been crushed by the pandemic. $145 million will be divided in all 67 counties for businesses that meet certain qualifications.
- The Department of Labor and Industry says it’s hiring 120 more people this month to keep up with hundreds of thousands of emails that have gone unanswered.
- Gov. Wolf used his bully pulpit to call for a minimum wage increase but there’s resistance to raise the $7.25 minimum wage to $12 an hour on July 1 with an increase of 50 cents yearly until reaching $15 an hour in 2027. The Pa. General Assembly hasn’t passed a minimum wage increase in more than a decade.
- The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump ended on Saturday with a Senate vote of 57-43, acquitting Trump on the single charge of inciting an insurrection. Senator Pat Toomey was one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump.
- Pa. Democrats blame Pa. Republicans for fueling the frenzy that exploded in the nation’s capitol. They held a news conference and called for a federal investigation into Senator Doug Mastriano who attended the rally, but he says he never went to the capitol.
- Longtime state Senator Stewart Greenleaf (R) from Montgomery County passed away at 81. He served from 1978-2019.