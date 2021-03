HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel joins Dennis Owens to discuss the challenges of running a prison system during a pandemic.

Wetzel explained why the DOC Covid dashboard was down and spoke of an outbreak at SCI-Camp Hill.

He also spoke about criminal justice reform, the reduction of inmates in the past 10 years, and the rationale and procedure behind closing prisons, when necessary.