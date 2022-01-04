This Week in Pennsylvania: Dec. 26

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how State Republicans are not happy about the preliminary map of redistricted seats that was released. How Congressman Scott Perry declined to an interview about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and how a fireworks law is being re-examined.

Owens will then sit down with Representative Seth Grove.

Owens will then be joined by analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas.

All this and more on Dec 26’s This Week in Pennslyvania. Watch all four parts in the video player above!