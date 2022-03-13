This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis & the latest Pa. news

(WHTM) —  In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about a lawsuit alleging that the General Assembly is not providing public school education to everyone. He will also talk about how PennDOT is moving forward with tolling bridges in the state.

He will then be joined by Austin Davis, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Then analytics Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

